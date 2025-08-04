New Palestinian prisoner dies in Israeli prisons

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Civil Affairs Authority informed the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs of the martyrdom of administrative detainee Ahmed Saeed Saleh Tazzazaa, 20, who died in Megiddo Prison, where he had been detained since 6 May 2025. No precise details have been provided regarding the circumstances of his death.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Commission noted that Megiddo Prison, where Tazzazaa was held, has been one of the most notorious prisons known for gross violations, particularly due to the continued spread of scabies, which the prison administration has turned into a deliberate tool to kill more prisoners.

With Tazzazaa’s martyrdom, the number of prisoners and detainees martyred since the beginning of the genocide has risen to 76, all of whom have been identified despite the ongoing crime of enforced disappearance. This phase marks the bloodiest period in the history of the Palestinian captive movement, bringing the total number of known martyrs among Palestinian prisoners since 1967 to 313, according to documented data from institutions.

The statement stressed that the unprecedented rise in the rate of prisoners’ deaths reaffirms that the Israeli prison system is actively implementing a policy of slow execution against detainees.

“Not a single month passes without adding a new name to the list of martyrs from the captive movement. With the continued crimes inside prisons, the number of martyrs is expected to rise further as thousands remain detained in conditions devoid of the most basic necessities of life, subjected daily to systematic crimes,” the statement reads.

Among these crimes are torture, starvation, various forms of assault, medical negligence, sexual abuse, and deliberately imposing conditions that lead to dangerous and infectious diseases, most notably scabies, alongside unprecedented deprivation policies.

The Commission affirmed that Tazzazaa’s martyrdom adds to the record of Israel’s “system of savagery,” which has long pursued policies aimed at killing prisoners as part of an ongoing genocide campaign.

“While the world demands the release of Israeli captives, it ignores the systematic killings of our prisoners and the indescribable torture crimes committed against them,” the statement continued.

The Commission held the Israeli authorities fully responsible for Tazzazaa’s death and renewed its call on international human rights bodies to take effective measures to hold Israeli leaders accountable for their war crimes.

It further demanded clear sanctions to isolate Israel internationally, restore the original role of the global human rights system, and put an end to its current state of paralysis during the ongoing genocide, and ending the exceptional impunity granted to Israel as though it were above law, accountability, and justice.



/129