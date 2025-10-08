Sheikh Naim Qassem: You have set an example of Resistance to entire world

Sheikh Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani, Head of the Office of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, described the major undertaking of “Iran-e Hamdel” as a response to the call of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, who requested assistance for those harmed in the struggle against the Zionist enemy.

He further cited specific examples of the Iranian nation’s pious help, including donations of wedding rings and the sale of personal apartments to participate in this initiative.

Praising the spirit of selflessness among the fighters of the Resistance, the Head of the Office of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized Imam Khamenei’s central role in the path of struggle, stating:

“He has carried the banner on this path with reliance on God and through seeking intercession from the Ahl al-Bayt (pbut).”

In another part of his address, Hujjat al-Islam Mohammadi Golpayegani referred to Martyr Nasrallah, noting:

“One of the scholars of Qom, who had close ties with Martyr Nasrallah, recounted that Sayyid Hassan used to say he could never imagine a time in which he exists but the Leader does not.”

He emphasized that the role of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution continues the legacy of Shia and Islamic scholars and aims to revive Islam, adding:

“Even now, this honorable figure holds the banner and stands against tyranny. God has granted him attributes, the foremost of which is unparalleled courage.”

At the conclusion of his remarks, the Head of the Office of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution criticized the inaction of rulers and leaders of Islamic countries in the face of the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza.

Separately, Sheikh Naim Qassem, Secretary General of Hezbollah in Lebanon, addressed the event via a video message. In his remarks, he commemorated Martyr Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyid Hashem Safieddine, and expressed gratitude for the leadership, nation, and government of Iran for their support of the Resistance.

The Secretary General of Hezbollah marked the anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyid Hashem Safieddine, describing them as figures who, through faith, leadership, sincerity, selflessness, and Islamic upbringing, cultivated a resilient society and trained strong fighters across generations.

Sheikh Naim Qassem further stated that the achievements of the Resistance in Lebanon stem from the leadership of Imam Khamenei, which follows the path of Imam Khomeini (ra), adding:

“We attain all these great results thanks to the support that has existed across all arenas—jihadi, educational, structural, economic, leadership-oriented, and social.”

The Secretary general of Hezbollah in Lebanon emphasized that the Resistance successfully endured a difficult and complex battle unlike any it had faced in over forty years, stating:

“I give glad tidings that the sons of Sayyid Hassan are courageous jihadis, and the families, martyrs, and steadfast commanders will not allow the Zionist regime to achieve its objectives. By the grace of God, we are strong.”

In another part of his video message, Sheikh Naim Qassem expressed gratitude for the support of the leadership, government, and nation of Iran for the Resistance, adding:

“We extend our deepest appreciation for all the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran, for the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khamenei (May his shadow endure), the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the heroic and striving nation of Iran, the government, and all its security forces. We feel that the entirety of Iran has stood with us from beginning to end; it has aided us and allowed us to feel such determination and power.”

The Secretary General of Hezbollah also referred to the recent Imposed War and the Iranian nation’s steadfastness against the joint Israeli-American aggression, saying:

“I congratulate Islamic Iran for its legendary Resistance against the Israeli-American aggression for twelve days. You have set an example for the entire world. How you confronted the aggression, stood firm, and, through the blessing of Imam Khamenei’s leadership (May his shadow endure), the shadow of this vast popular solidarity, and the resolute and sincere efforts of the Armed Forces, achieved great results. This victory will be recorded in the present and in history.”

Sheikh Naim Qassem concluded his remarks by addressing recent anti-Iranian actions by the West:

“Today, once again, sanctions have been imposed, but have sanctions ever ceased? For forty-six years since the victory of the blessed Islamic Revolution, sanctions have existed, yet the Iranian nation has shone ever brighter in confronting the enemy, proving that it is steadfast and adherent to the truth.”

Following this, Khaled Qaddumi, representative of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), commemorated the anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, describing it as a day of dignity for the believers and the beginning of the destruction of the Zionist regime. He said:

“I thank Imam Sayyid Ali Khamenei, Leader of Iran, as well as the honorable nation of Iran, which has always stood with the oppressed and the people of Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen. A nation whose precious blood has mingled with that of the Palestinians. You are partners in the future of the Resistance and the region.”

Khaled Qaddumi, representative of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), continued by commemorating Martyr Hassan Nasrallah, describing him as, in the truest sense, a martyr of Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Flood. He added:

“We are not worried. As Martyr Ismail Haniyeh expressed, whenever one man falls, another will rise. The enemy is under the illusion that by assassinating individuals, it can divert the path, but today we stand firm. This path will continue until the full liberation of Palestine and al-Aqsa mosque.”

Zaynab Nasrallah, daughter of Martyr Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah and sister of Martyr Sayyid Hadi Nasrallah, in her remarks, sent greetings to Imam Khomeini (ra), the martyrs of the Islamic Revolution, and the martyrs of the path to al-Quds, and stated that her presence at this ceremony was to renew allegiance to Imam Khamenei.

Zaynab Nasrallah expressed her gratitude to the Iranian nation, saying:

“You have always been our supporters. It is you who have contributed all that you had to assist the Resistance. You embraced those injured by the pager blasts and remained steadfast in support of the Resistance.”

Addressing the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, she said:

“O our Master! We come nourished by your love, from the eyes of our Sayyid (Martyr Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah), who had melted in love for you and, despite his social standing among his people, saw himself merely as a soldier.”

Zaynab Nasrallah continued, recalling that Sayyid Hassan prayed that God would take the rest of his life and extend the life of Imam Khamenei, and stated:

“O our Sayyid and Master! Today we have come to renew our allegiance to you. We, the children of Sayyid Hassan, have come to tell you that we are your soldiers, devoted and pledged to this path.”

At the beginning of the event, Iman Attarzadeh, Deputy of Social Affairs at the Office for the Preservation and Publication of the Works of Imam Khamenei and Secretary of the “Iran-e Hamdel” campaign, presented a report on the process of organizing the first edition of this campaign from 2020 to the present, aimed at providing faithful assistance to groups affected by the coronavirus. This campaign, through the Bandar Abbas incident, natural disasters, unforeseen accidents, the Al-Aqsa Flood, and aid to the people of Gaza and Lebanon, and ultimately the twelve-day Imposed War, has demonstrated and narrated the solidarity of the Iranian nation in helping compatriots and fellow human beings in the region and the Resistance front.

Attarzadeh highlighted examples of public aid, particularly the donation of hundreds of kilograms of gold by women to the oppressed people of Gaza and Lebanon, saying:

“Helping one another became the concern of an ‘Iran-e Hamdel.’ This process reached a new chapter in October 2024, with aid to steadfast Hezbollah and the people of Gaza, led predominantly by Iranian women, ensuring that the Leader’s directive to assist the people of Gaza and Lebanon was fully realized.”



