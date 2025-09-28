Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah: The Man who Changed Resistance History

AhlulBayt News Agency: The late martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, nicknamed the Sayyed of Resistance [Master of Resistance], was the third Secretary-General of Hezbollah in Lebanon and one of its founders.

During his tenure as Secretary-General from 1992 to 2024, Hezbollah became a regional power.

The liberation of South Lebanon from the Zionist entity’s occupation in 2000, the release of Lebanese prisoners and retrieval of the remains of resistance martyrs from “Israel” in 2004, and the victory in the 33-day war in 2006 all took place during his leadership. Owing to his repeated defiance and victories against “Israel”, he was recognized as the most popular and powerful leader of the Arab world.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was born on August 31, 1960 in a district in eastern Beirut. He began his religious studies first in Lebanon and then at the seminaries of Najaf. After returning from Iraq under pressure from the Ba’ath regime, he traveled to Iran, where in Qom he became acquainted with the Islamic Revolution and the thought of Imam Khomeini. It was also during this period that he learned the Persian language and became the Imam Khomeini’s representative in Lebanon.

The Path to Leadership

From 1975 to 1982, Sayyed Hassan was a member of the Amal Movement, a Shi’a political organization in Lebanon. However, in 1982, together with a group of revolutionary clerics, he broke away from Amal and founded Hezbollah. Without doubt, the empowerment of the Shi’a in Lebanon began with the efforts of Imam Musa Sadr and was accelerated through the establishment of Hezbollah by Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his companions.

Following the martyrdom of Sayyed Abbas Mousavi on February 16, 1992, Sayyed Nasrallah was elected as Secretary-General of Hezbollah and remained in this position until his martyrdom in 2024. During his leadership, he maintained numerous connections and meetings with the leaders of the Axis of Resistance.

Struggle Against Israeli Occupation

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was one of Lebanon’s most prominent leaders. For his role in the liberation of South Lebanon in 2000 after 22 years of “Israeli” occupation, and for his leadership in the 33-day war in 2006, he earned the title of “Sayyed of Resistance.” Western media and even Zionist analysts described him as the most popular, courageous, and powerful leader in the Arab world for his resilience and repeated victories over “Israel”.

The Axis of Resistance

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah consistently described himself as a follower and soldier of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. In November 2009, he introduced Hezbollah’s new political document, reaffirming the group’s commitment and adherence to the principle of Wilayat al-Faqih [Guardianship of the Jurist] in Iran.

According to his biography, Sayyed Nasrallah’s close relationship with Imam Khamenei began in 1986. He frequently met with Iranian officials and commanders, including Martyr Qassem Soleimani and Martyr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. This great martyr played a decisive role in strengthening the Axis of Resistance—from supporting the Palestinian people to confronting Daesh [Arabic Acronym for ISIS/ISIL] and Takfiri groups in Syria, where Hezbollah stood shoulder to shoulder with Resistance forces. In practice, he turned Hezbollah into the main pillar of confronting the Zionist regime’s aggression and a balancing force in the region’s equations.

Martyrdom

On September 27, 2024, while Hezbollah was engaged in supporting the Gaza Resistance on the battlefield, the Zionist entity’s air force carried out a strike on Beirut’s southern suburb, martyring Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Zionist media admitted that over 80 tons of bunker-buster bombs were used in this assassination. The Lebanese government and military, as always, reacted passively to this blatant aggression, yet Nasrallah's body was laid to rest in a majestic funeral attended by hundreds of thousands of people and delegations from 79 countries worldwide.

In a message to the Islamic nation, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution described Martyr Nasrallah as a “great struggler and a pioneering leader of the Resistance.

Today, on the anniversary of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s martyrdom, his memory lives on not only in Lebanon but across the entire Islamic world. He remains a symbol of defiance against oppression, the voice of Resistance, and the flag-bearer of a nation’s dignity—a man whose blood changed the equations of the region. His martyrdom is not the end of the road; rather, it is the beginning of a new chapter of Resistance that the Islamic nation will carry forward under his path and vision.



/129