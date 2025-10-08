Photos: National Event “Iran Hamdel” at Imam Khomeini Hussainiya

According to the AhlulBayt (a) International News Agency — ABNA — the national event “Iran Hamdel” (Iran in Solidarity), a narrative of the Iranian nation’s compassion from the COVID-19 pandemic to the Al-Aqsa Storm and the 12-day war with the Zionist regime, was held on Tuesday, October 7, 2025 at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiya. The gathering included families of martyrs from the recent 12-day war, jihadist activists, and several figures of the resistance movement.