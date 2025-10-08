Six Israeli Soldiers Injured in Hamas Ambush in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli media outlets have reported that at least six soldiers were injured after Palestinian resistance fighters launched a new ambush targeting occupation forces in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Hebrew-language website Hadashot Be’Zaman, Hamas fighters carried out retaliatory raids on Israeli military positions and fortifications throughout the besieged territory on Tuesday.

The report described a major “security incident” that occurred in the morning, during which resistance fighters opened fire and launched rockets at an Israeli military outpost.

Six Israeli troops were wounded in the attack, with three of them reported to be in “serious condition.”

Following the operation, Israeli military helicopters were deployed to the area to evacuate the injured personnel.

The aircraft transported the three critically wounded soldiers to Tel HaShomer and Soroka hospitals in the Israeli-occupied territories. Two were urgently taken to Soroka Hospital, while one was transferred to Tel HaShomer Medical Center, though his condition remains unclear.

