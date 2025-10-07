Netanyahu Claims Gaza War Nearing End, Ignores Ceasefire Violations

AhlulBayt News Agency: By acknowledging the resistance of the Hamas movement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attempted to portray himself as a supporter of ending the war on Gaza.

Netanyahu appeared on a podcast this week, claiming that the conflict in Gaza is nearing its conclusion. “I think we’re close to the end of the war, though we’re not there yet,” he said, while disregarding the humanitarian catastrophe and the severe erosion of his regime’s international credibility. He failed to mention his repeated violations of ceasefire agreements.

His rhetoric took a dramatic turn when he launched into a fear-driven narrative about Iran, alleging that “Iran is developing intercontinental ballistic missiles with an 8,000 km range—add another 3,000 km and they’ve got New York City under their atomic guns.”

When asked about his relationship with US President Donald Trump, Netanyahu responded ambiguously, saying, “We don’t agree on everything—or at any one time we agree on every point.”

