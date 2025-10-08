Lebanese Hezbollah hails Al-Aqsa Flood as 'battle of sacrifice, liberation, and defiance'

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has called al-Aqsa Flood Operation a turning point that “exposed the true face of the Israeli entity and its American backer.”

In a statement marking the second anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood, the resistance movement described the October 7, 2023, operation as “a battle of sacrifice, liberation, and defiance.”

Hezbollah denounced the US's unconditional support for Israel and Washington’s complicity in the ongoing genocidal war in Gaza.

“Hezbollah renews its pledge that it stands with the resistant and steadfast people of Palestine, who have inscribed with their steadfastness and patience mixed with tragedies and pains the highest lessons of pride and dignity in the face of the most brutal Israeli criminal entity, managed by a brutal American administration,” the statement read.

It further stated that the war revealed Israel’s “criminal and expansionist nature,” stressing that the Tel Aviv regime crossed all lines by committing massacres, collective punishment, and genocide in the besieged Palestinian territory.

“This sacred battle has revealed from its first moment the true face of the criminal Zionist entity, stripped of any human attribute, supported by the arrogant American tyrant, trampling on all laws, international resolutions, and humanitarian considerations, violating the sovereignty of states by attacking them and their peoples, deeply involved in committing massacres, genocide, and waging a war of starvation and displacement against the people of Gaza, openly revealing its expansionist and aggressive plans,” the Hezbollah statement noted.

It emphasized that Israel and its US-led Western backers “understand only the language of force, strength and confrontation.”

The Lebanese group said that the stability of West Asia depends on “Arab and Islamic unity” and on “translating opposition to Israeli aggression into concrete action.”

Lebanon and all Muslim nations “must realize that this entity is a dagger planted in the region’s heart, a malignant cancerous tumor that must be excised before it spreads and leads wherever it settles to destruction and ruin,” the statement added.

It called on the entire Muslim world to form a united front under the banner of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in order to confront the US and Israeli aggression in Gaza and elsewhere across the region.

Hezbollah reiterated its commitment to the “path of resistance” and paid tribute to its martyred leader Hassan Nasrallah and other martyrs who, it said, sacrificed their lives for the cause of al-Quds and Palestine.

“On this anniversary, we send a salute of reverence and respect to the righteous leader and all the martyrs who stood, supported, and sacrificed for al-Quds and Palestine.”

The group also expressed gratitude to Iran, Yemen, Iraq, and “free nations around the world” that have supported Gaza and voiced solidarity with its people.



