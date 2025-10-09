Imam Khamenei sends message to 32nd Natl. Prayers Conference

AhlulBayt News Agency: Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah in a message on the occasion of 32nd National Prayers Conference shed light on the outstanding and prominent role of prayers in destiny of mankind in this world and the Hereafter.

The National Prayers Conference is one of the most useful gatherings in the country, and the day on which it is held in one of the most blessed days of the year, due to the prominence and importance of this meaningful and life-giving obligation among Islamic obligation, the Leader underlined.

He encouraged worshippers to perform their prayers on time and for them to maintain their focus and complete attention during their prayers so that their prayers may affect their hearts, souls, and actions both as individuals and in society. Imam Khamenei said that this is particularly important for the youth.

The text of the Leader’s message is as follows:

Praise God that this blessed series of Prayer Conferences has continued over the years, and the sincere endeavors of Mr. Qara’ati have been fruitful. As anticipated, the Prayer Conferences have continued, and it is hoped that the blessings from them will continue.

My strong recommendation is first, to perform prayers at the beginning of their prescribed times, and second, to strive to maintain focus and presence of heart [during prayers].

The worshipper should remember that they are speaking to the Owner of the entire universe and the Master of the Day of Resurrection. Prayer that has these two features will affect the heart and soul of the worshipper and also their actions as individuals and in society. This recommendation is particularly important for the youth. It’s hoped that God Almighty will bestow success upon them in doing this.

