Mourning and Quran recitation ceremony held in Kashmir to Honor late Hezbollah chief

AhlulBayt News Agency: On this occasion, students from Jamia Babul Ilm Mirgund Budgam and Maktab-e-Zahra Hasanabad Srinagar recited verses from the Holy Quran to pay tribute to the martyr of the resistance.

Speaking at the event, officials of Anjuman-E-Sharie Shian said that Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah dedicated his entire life to Islam, the Ummah, and protecting the oppressed.

They added that the martyr not only taught Lebanon but the entire Islamic nation a lesson in dignified steadfastness and determination. His martyrdom has strengthened the resistance movement, and new generations are carrying forward his mission with even more enthusiasm.

The speakers said that mentioning Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is not just about one individual, but about a movement, an idea, and a mission. His services will always be remembered.

The participants reaffirmed their commitment to continue spreading the martyr’s mission and ideas and consider helping oppressed people around the world as their religious and national duty.

In the end, prayers were offered that Allah Almighty grants Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah the highest ranks and blesses the Muslim Ummah with unity, insight, and steadfastness.