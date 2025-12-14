Popular Mobilization Forces saved Iraq from disintegration: Senior cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: Emphasizing the decisive role of the Popular Mobilization Forces in saving Iraq from disintegration, the Friday prayer leader of Baghdad said that despite the sacrifices of the nation and the resistance forces, American dominance and influence continue to prevail over parts of Iraq’s political and economic structure.

Ayatollah Sayyed Yassin Mousavi, Friday prayer leader of Baghdad and a prominent professor at the Najaf Ashraf Seminary, stated in a speech on the occasion of the anniversary of the victory and the Popular Mobilization Forces Day that important developments occurred in the domestic and international arena last week and Iraq was at the center of these developments.

He described the anniversary of the victory and the Popular Mobilization Forces Day as a historic and decisive turning point in the path of the Iraqi government and nation, and said that the country has gone through a very dangerous period; A period in which a grand conspiracy was planned to divide and overthrow Iraq through Takfiri terrorism.

Referring to the fatwa of Jihad al-Kifai issued by the Supreme Religious Authority, Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali al-Sistani (Dam-Zila), Ayatollah Mousavi emphasized that this fatwa, along with the high national spirit of the Iraqi people, formed the main foundation for thwarting this conspiracy.

He added that the Iraqi people, responding to the call of the authority, rushed to the battlefields, filled the fronts, and by offering great sacrifices of martyrs and wounded, were able to liberate their land in less than a year; while American estimates indicated that this war would last at least ten years.

The Friday prayer leader of Baghdad clarified that the Iraqi government had requested assistance from the United States at that time, but the United States announced that it was unable to provide immediate assistance and needed studies that would take at least six months; An issue that in practice meant the loss of Iraq. According to him, the Iraqi nation, relying on the Popular Mobilization Forces, the resistance, the scholars and the authority, proved the incorrectness of these calculations.

In another part of his speech, he said that the national forces that liberated Iraq and laid the foundations of stability are still operating in a situation where the US hegemony has clearly cast a shadow over the country. He added that Iraq is still facing a kind of foreign occupation and influence in various forms.

Ayatollah Mousavi referred to a decision that was recently published in the official newspaper "Al-Waqa'i Al-Iraqiyya" according to which Hezbollah and Ansarullah were included in the list of terrorist groups and any financial interaction with them was prohibited; a decision that the government later called an "administrative error".

He revealed that the relevant committee in the Central Bank of Iraq consists of Iraqi and American members and that the inclusion of the names of these groups was the result of following US decisions; While there is no financial interaction or official account for these institutions inside Iraq. According to him, this shows that Iraq’s financial and economic decisions are still influenced by the will of the United States.

Ayatollah Mousavi also referred to Washington’s pressures on the process of forming the Iraqi government, saying that the United States is making it a condition for the removal of figures close to resistance groups in order to continue relations. He emphasized that the Iraqi people must be fully aware of the nature of these policies.

Stating that the new US strategy is no longer based on the slogan of “spreading democracy'', he said that Washington’s main focus is to preserve its interests; even if this is accompanied by threats, occupation, or military intervention; an approach whose effects are clearly seen in Iraq and the region.

The Friday prayer leader in Baghdad called on Iraqi political forces to be realistic in negotiating with the United States, saying that independence will not be achieved overnight, but requires a long jihad that begins with cultural awareness and educating the people about the importance of national sovereignty.

He stressed the need to formulate a clear national strategy before entering into the details of government formation and criticized the phenomenon of “personalism” in politics, where an individual or party is preferred over the interests of the homeland and citizens.

In conclusion, Ayatollah Mousavi recalled the sacrifices of martyred leaders, including Imam Seyyed Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr and Seyyed Muhammad Baqir al-Hakim, saying that these great men sacrificed themselves and their families for the freedom and dignity of Iraq, and emphasized: “Our martyrs are our leaders and our leaders are our martyrs; we are the bearers of the Muhammadi-Alawite thought and we do not tremble before the world''.

