Senior Iranian official praises Ayatollah Sistani’s historic stance during US threats

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Chief of Staff of the Office of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has praised the principled and decisive position taken by Iraq’s top Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, describing it as a historic and courageous act at a critical moment for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Hojatoleslam Mohammadi Golpayegani made the remarks during a ceremony marking the inauguration of the courtyard of Hazrat Zahra (peace be upon her) at the holy shrine of Amir al-Mu’minin, Imam Ali (peace be upon him), in Najaf Ashraf. Addressing a gathering of scholars, clerics, and devotees, he expressed gratitude for Ayatollah Sistani’s statement issued during what he described as the “12-Day War,” when the United States openly threatened the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

“I consider it my duty to thank this respected gathering for the clear and courageous statement of the eminent Shia source of emulation, Grand Ayatollah Sistani,” Golpayegani said. “At a time when the United States was threatening the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, his eminence issued a historic statement, which was published by his office and reflected his firm religious and moral position.”

Hojatoleslam Golpayegani then read the full text of Ayatollah Sistani’s statement, underscoring its regional and international significance. In the statement, the senior Iraqi cleric strongly condemned the continuation of military aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as any threat of assassination against the country’s supreme religious and political leadership.

“In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful,” the statement reads. “Once again, I strongly condemn the continued military aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran and any threat of assassination against the supreme religious and political leadership of this country. I firmly warn that any criminal act of this kind, in addition to being a clear violation of religious and moral principles and a blatant breach of international norms and law, will have very serious consequences for the entire region.”

Hojatoleslam Golpayegani emphasized that this position reflects Ayatollah Sistani’s longstanding commitment to Islamic unity, regional stability, and the defense of religious authority against external threats. “I wanted to clearly state that such is the position and view of Grand Ayatollah Sistani,” he said, noting that the statement carried significant moral weight across the Muslim world.

Observers say the remarks highlight the close spiritual and religious ties between leading Shia authorities in Iran and Iraq, as well as the shared rejection of foreign aggression and threats against religious leadership. Ayatollah Sistani’s statement was widely seen as a warning against escalation and an affirmation of the serious consequences such actions could have for the broader region.

The ceremony in Najaf concluded with prayers and tributes, as speakers stressed the importance of unity among Islamic scholars and nations in confronting external pressures and safeguarding the dignity and sovereignty of the Islamic world.

