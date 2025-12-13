Sayyid al-Sistani received some believers on Lady Fatima al-Zahra’s birth anniversary

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yesterday, Friday, His Eminence the supreme religious authority, Grand Ayatollah Sayyid al-Sistani, received a group of believers on the occasion of the auspicious birth anniversary of Lady Fatima al-Zahra (peace be upon her), the mistress of the women of the worlds.



He blessed them on this auspicious occasion, praying to Almighty Allah to grant them steadfastness in loyalty to AhlulBayt (peace be upon them), adherence to their path, and to bestow upon them the blessings of health and safety.



