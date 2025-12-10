Source Confirms Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Good Health

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraq’s leading Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, is in good health, an informed source has confirmed.

On Monday, the source dismissed rumors circulating about the deterioration of the senior cleric’s condition, according to Baghdad al-Youm.

The source explained that Ayatollah Sistani had recently suffered from the flu but has now, thankfully, fully recovered.

He added that with his health stabilized, the cleric’s office is considering resuming visits within the next 48 hours.

The source stressed that claims of a serious illness are completely false and urged citizens not to be misled by rumors or fake news intended to cause concern among believers.

On December 5, Ayatollah Sistani’s office announced a temporary suspension of pilgrim visits to his residence in Najaf, without specifying when they would resume.

