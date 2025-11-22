Office of Grand Aytaollah Sistani announces Saturday is completion of month of Jumada al-Ula

AhlulBayt News Agency: The office of the supreme religious authority, His Eminence Sayed Ali al-Husseini al-Sistani, in Najaf Ashraf, announced that today, Saturday, is the completion of the month of Jumada al-Ula, and Sunday, corresponding to (23-11-2025), is the first of the month of Jumada al-Thaniya for the year 1447 AH.
22 November 2025 - 10:02
Source: Al-Kafeel News
