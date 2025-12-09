Rumors of Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s ailment proven false

AhlulBayt News Agency: Reports suggesting that Iraq’s top Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, is seriously ill are unfounded, a source told Shafaq News on Monday.

The source confirmed that Ayatollah Sistani, who recently contracted influenza, has since recovered and is in good health, urging Iraqis to disregard rumors and fabricated news.

“The brief illness prompted a temporary suspension of visits,” he added, noting that the cleric’s office is considering reopening access for those seeking visiting within the next 48 hours.

Widely regarded as the highest religious authority for Iraq’s Shia community, Ayatollah Sistani has millions of followers who turn to him for guidance on religious, social, and political matters.

...................

End/ 257