Granf Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi Urges Use of AI in Seminary Education

Grand Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi has called on Islamic seminaries to embrace modern technology, particularly artificial intelligence, to advance religious scholarship and propagation.

Speaking in a gathering of students, professors, and administrators from institutions under his supervision, the senior cleric stressed that sincerity, discipline, and continuous effort are the key elements of success in scientific and spiritual pursuits.

Quoting Imam Hassan Askari (AS), Ayatollah Makarem highlighted that “faith in God and kindness toward brothers” form the foundation of moral and intellectual excellence. He urged students to remain steadfast in their studies, maintain divine intention, and show respect for teachers and religious authorities.

Recalling the perseverance of Sheikh Tusi, who founded the Najaf Seminary a millennium ago despite severe opposition, the Ayatollah said the endurance of Islamic scholarship is the result of faith and resilience.

Reflecting on his own scholarly contributions, he mentioned the compilation of Tafsir al-Nemooneh—an up-to-date Persian Qur’anic commentary that has since been translated into several languages including Arabic, Urdu, Turkish, English, and Hausa. He also noted the success of commentaries on Nahj al-Balagha and Sahifa al-Sajjadiyya.

He revealed that he remains active in academic work, continuing seminary teaching three days a week and overseeing the revision of Bihar al-Anwar up to its ninety-sixth volume.

Concluding his remarks, the senior scholar advised students to fill intellectual and cultural gaps with faith, sincerity, and effort while making full use of modern tools.

“Do not forget prayer,” he said. “I always pray for the success of scholars and students, and I ask you to pray for me as well.”



