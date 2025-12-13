Iraqi University students chant pledge of loyalty to homeland at al-Abbas shrine (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraqi university students recited the oath of loyalty to the homeland and serving its people inside the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) as part of the central graduation ceremony for university students.

The graduation ceremony (The sixth batch on the guidance of the moon), is organised by the University and School Relations Division of the Public Relations Department at the Holy Shrine, as part of the National Al-Kafeel Youth Project, under the slogan "From the Rain of Karbala, Generosity Grows," with the participation of more than 5,000 students from 75 public and private universities from various provinces of Iraq.

The recitation of the oath was attended by the officials of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, the heads of its departments and services, the families of the students, and their professors.

The students recited the oath of allegiance inside the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), delivered by Dr. Abbas al-Dadah al-Moussawi, a member of the Board of Directors of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, who mentioned, "As for the oath, it is for our united Iraq, and for its great unifying sign, Sayed al-Sistani."

And it was stated in the text of the covenant: "We pledge to the country and the people, with all its sanctities, and with the milk of mothers, and the toil of fathers, the benefactors, that we will protect honour and land, and that we will uphold the covenant, in the cage of ribs, and that we will light a candle in the midst of the crowds, and draw smiles on their lips, and wipe away tears, and light candles. The coming tomorrow for us, O Iraq, (how wonderful you are from desires), O Iraq, you have elevated as a homeland, you have transcended as a homeland, you have been blessed as a homeland. The cloud of sorrows will dissipate, and what was will vanish, and the merchants of conscience and humanity will cease to exist. And in the future, there will be nothing but Iraq. A pledge to protect it from all that harms it, a pledge to preserve it from all that disgraces it, guided by our chosen Prophet and his righteous family. Despite all tribulations, despite the passage of time, we will uphold our commitments, we will rise to the peaks, we will take the oath."

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine aims to hold this celebration to honour the graduates and present an exemplary model of graduation ceremonies that befits students from all universities in the provinces of Iraq, crowning and concluding their academic journey at the holy shrines.



./129