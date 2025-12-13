Photos: Al-Abbas Holy Shrine honours a number of Iraqi martyr families

The Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine held its sixth central graduation ceremony for Iraqi university students, attended by over 5,000 students from 75 universities. On the sidelines, Secretary-General Sayed Mustafa Murtada Aal Dia-Uddin honoured families of martyrs who responded to the sacred fatwa of defence. He emphasized the sacrifices of martyrs and wounded in protecting Iraq and praised students as the foundation of the country’s future. He also prayed for Iraq’s safety against ISIS plots and acknowledged the role of religious authorities and scholars.