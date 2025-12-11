Al-Abbas Holy Shrine Completes Preparations for 5000 Graduation Ceremony of Iraqi university students

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Between the Two Holy Shrines Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has completed its preparations to welcome the participants in the central graduation ceremony for Iraqi university students (the sixth batch on the guidance of the moon).

The ceremony is organised by the University and School Relations Division of the Public Relations Department at the Holy Shrine, as part of the National Al-Kafeel Youth Project, under the slogan "From the Rain of Karbala, Generosity Grows," with the participation of more than 5,000 students from 75 public and private universities from various provinces of Iraq.

The department's staff worked on carpeting the central courtyard area between the two holy shrines, preparing it and surrounding it with iron barriers to organise special paths for the students participating in the ceremony, without interfering with the movement of visitors.

The department worked on designating a parking area for student transport busses and preparing the central platform in the area between the two holy shrines designated for welcoming participants.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine aims to hold this celebration to honour the graduates and present an exemplary model of graduation ceremonies that befits students from all universities in the provinces of Iraq, crowning and concluding their academic journey at the holy shrines.



