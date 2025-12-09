Al-Abbas Holy Shrine explores cooperation opportunities with Chinese company China Highway (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine discussed opportunities for joint cooperation in various fields with China Highway Company.

This came during the visit of the Middle East branch manager of the company, Mr. "Tony Lee," to the holy shrine and his meeting with Mr. Kadhem Abada, a board member and member of the Investment Companies and Sites Development Authority, in the presence of Mr. Safaa Al-Moussawi, the authority's secretary. The Chinese delegation was briefed on a number of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine's developmental, agricultural, and educational projects.

Abdallah said: The holy shrine adopts an open-door policy with all global companies inside and outside Iraq, in line with its approach to developing its developmental and service projects.

He added that the company's delegation submitted an official request to hold this meeting with the aim of discussing areas of mutual cooperation in several vital sectors, in addition to discussing a memorandum of understanding to establish factories within Iraq that contribute to supporting the national economy and providing job opportunities for the Iraqi workforce, emphasising that all projects of the holy shrine aim first and foremost to serve the citizen and the country before any profit considerations.

For his part, the branch manager Mr. "Tony Lee" said: "I came to the city of Karbala and met with the administration of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to discuss the possibility of cooperation after seeing the significant development it has witnessed recently, especially in the field of agriculture."

During this meeting, the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine reviewed its most prominent current projects and future plans, while the Chinese delegation expressed its admiration for the level of services and projects overseen by the Holy Shrine, affirming the company's readiness to offer its technical expertise and enter into new areas of cooperation.



