Al-Abbas Holy Shrine Prepares Sashes for Thousands of Iraqi Students’ Graduation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The staff of the Gifts and Vows Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine have begun sewing the sashes for the participants in the central graduation ceremony for Iraqi university students (the sixth batch on the guidance of the moon).

The ceremony is organised by the University and School Relations Division of the Public Relations Department at the Holy Shrine, as part of the National Al-Kafeel Youth Project, under the slogan "From the Rain of Karbala, Generosity Grows," with the participation of more than 5,000 students from 75 public and private universities from various provinces of Iraq.

The department's staff worked on sewing more than five thousand sashes that the students will wear during the ceremony, which will be held on the 11th of December and will last for two days.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine aims to hold this celebration to honour the graduates and present an exemplary model of graduation ceremonies that befits students from all universities in the provinces of Iraq, crowning and concluding their academic journey at the holy shrines.



/129