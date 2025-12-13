Secretary-General of Al-Abbas Holy Shrine receives Consul General of Bahrain in Najaf Ashraf (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Secretary-General of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine; Sayed Mustafa Murtada Aal Dia-Uddin, received the Consul General of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the holy city of Najaf; Mr. Abdul Wahid Abdul Wahab.

Mr. Abdul Wahid Abdul Wahab and his accompanying delegation performed the rituals of Ziyarat the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), and he was received by the Secretary-General and the head of the Public Relations Department of the holy shrine, Mr. Muhammad Ali Azhar.

The Bahraini consul listened to a brief explanation about the history of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine and the services it provides to visitors and the community, in addition to a video presentation about the shrine's educational, industrial, agricultural projects, and its investment in clean energy.

Mr. Abdul Wahab praised the services provided by the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to its visitors and the community, especially during religious occasions and major Ziyarat events.



