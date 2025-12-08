Al-Abbas Shrine begins pomegranate harvest in Southern Green Belt (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Southern Green Belt First Division, affiliated with the Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, has begun harvesting pomegranates from its orchards.

Mr. Sajjad Hussein, head of the agriculture division, stated: “The staff have started harvesting pomegranates from the orchards under the department, with quantities exceeding one tonne, aiming to supply local markets and meet their needs.”

He added: “The seedlings of the crop are distinguished by their diversity, including Iraqi, Yemeni, and Egyptian varieties, along with other high-quality types.”

The Southern Green Belt Division I remains committed to providing local markets with a range of agricultural products.

