Office of Grand Ayatollah Sistani announces today Monday, first of Rajab month

AhlulBayt News Agency: The office of the supreme religious authority, Sayed Ali al-Sistani, in Najaf Ashraf, announced that Monday, corresponding to (22-12-2025), is the first of the month of Rajab for the year 1447 AH.
22 December 2025 - 10:17
News ID: 1764644
Source: Al-Kafeel News
The office of the supreme religious authority in Iraq announces that today, Monday, the first of the lunar month of Rajab in the year 1447 AH
