International Seminar Marking 1500th Birth Anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Gathers Scholars from Various Religions

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the occasion of the 1500th birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), an interfaith seminar titled “The Human Imprints of the Life of Mustafa (PBUH)” was held at Madrasa Sulaimania in Patna.

Scholars, intellectuals, and leaders from different religions, both from India and abroad, attended the event, emphasizing peace, humanity, and mutual harmony.

Yaqub Jafri, Secretary of Publications for the Mohibban-e-Um al-Aimmah Educational and Welfare Trust, stated that on December 13, the historic Madrasa Sulaimania witnessed a historic and memorable scene when the All-India Interfaith Seminar became an international-level event. Participants, both in-person and virtually, greatly enhanced the prestige of the seminar. The shared love for the Prophet (PBUH) united everyone like beads of a rosary, and the stage reflected the diversity and unity of great India.

The event was realized under the guidance of Maulana Murad Raza Rizvi, founding president of the Mohibban-e-Um al-Aimmah Trust, with the Anjuman Panjtani (Registered) taking responsibility, while several local associations and cultural institutions provided full support.

The program began with a heartfelt recitation of the Holy Quran by Muhammad Afham Abbas. Maulana Murad Raza Rizvi personally served as the master of ceremonies.

Maulana Amanat Hussain introduced the book “Lolak” by Chandrabhan Khayal, which contains 750 verses praising the Prophet (PBUH).

A special message from Hujjatul Islam Dr. Abdul Majeed Hakim Ilahi, representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran in India, was read, highlighting India as an ideal land for interfaith dialogue and stressing cooperation to end oppression.

Hujjatul Islam Ahmad Ali Abedi, in his audio message, said that in today’s troubled world, the life of the Prophet of Mercy is the key to quelling conflict. His teachings protect the rights of animals, trees, and children, and declare the killing of an innocent person as an unforgivable crime.

Maulvi Shah Misbah-ul-Haq Imadi (Custodian of Khanqah Imadiya) said the seminar provided a practical example of bringing all schools of thought together on one stage, demonstrating the human impact of the Prophet’s life, which is greatly needed today.

Daljit Singh, visiting from Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Gurdwara, highlighted shared teachings between Islam and Sikhism, emphasizing service to humanity and support for the oppressed. He praised the Shia community’s donation to flood victims in Punjab as a shining example of interfaith brotherhood.

Acharya Professor Dharminder Kumar Tiwari (former Vice-Chancellor, Veer Kunwar Singh University, Ara) said in his insightful speech that hatred cannot be ended by hatred, but through love. Islam is a religion of peace that opposes oppression, not people.

Hujjatul Islam Syed Ashraf al-Gharawi, representative of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, conveyed greetings from the Ayatollah, emphasizing that without human values, the world will become a lawless place, and true governance requires compassion alongside authority.