AhlulBayt News Agency: Ammar al-Hakim, leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement, has officially launched his election campaign with a call for national unity and a firm warning against foreign interference in Iraq’s internal affairs. Speaking at a public gathering, Hakim emphasized that Iraq’s decisions must remain independent, especially in light of mounting U.S. pressure to disarm the Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd al-Shaabi), a resistance force originally formed under the guidance of Ayatollah Sistani to combat ISIS.

Hakim stressed that Iraq should serve as a bridge for dialogue rather than a battleground for regional or international conflict. He called for strengthening ties with Arab neighbors, maintaining balanced relations with Iran, Turkey, and other regional powers, and fostering constructive engagement with the United States, Europe, Russia, and China to protect Iraq’s sovereignty and future.

“We want a moderate Iraq that respects the identity of its majority, because Iraq belongs to everyone. No individual or group has dignity unless all do,” Hakim declared. He firmly rejected any return to authoritarianism, stating, “We will never allow the return of authoritarian or dictatorial rule under any name or circumstance.”

Introducing his campaign slogan, “Don’t miss the opportunities,” Hakim also defended the political role of followers of Ahl al-Bayt, asserting that their awareness, sacrifice, and patience were instrumental in defeating terrorism and resisting sectarian strife.

Hakim’s remarks come at a critical juncture for Iraq, as regional tensions and foreign interventions continue to challenge the country’s stability and independence. His message underscores a vision for a sovereign, inclusive, and diplomatically engaged Iraq.

