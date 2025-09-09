U.S. seeks to weaken Iran to facilitate Israeli dominance in West Asia: Diplomat

AhlulBayt News Agency: Head of Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi says the United States has been trying for a long time to weaken Iran to help the Israeli regime dominate the West Asia region.

Kharrazi made the remarks on Monday evening during a meeting with Head of National Iraqi Alliance Ammar al-Hakim, who is in Tehran on an official visit to meet and hold talks with top Iranian officials.

He underlined that the main reason behind the US hostility toward Iran is the Islamic Republic's ability to respond to the evils of the Israeli regime, which, with the backing of Washington, threatens all countries in the region.

Referring to the growing danger posed by Israel, the Iranian official clarified that “the United States, by weakening Iran, seeks to create conditions for the Israeli regime to dominate Arab and Islamic countries in the region.”

Kharrazi and al-Hakim also exchanged views on other regional developments, bilateral relations, and the prospects for elections in Iraq.

Stating the principled foreign policy of the Islamic Republic, Kharrazi said that Iran has always emphasized the need for an independent and strong Iraq that could strengthen the security and stability of the region.

For his part, al Hakim, referred to the Israeli war of aggression against Iran in mid-June, saying the measures taken by the Iranian nation, its leadership, the internal cohesion and the military authority amazed everyone around the world.

Contrary to the expectations of Iran's enemies, the Israeli aggression led to national cohesion within Iran, solidarity of the Islamic world with Iran, and revealed the weaknesses of the Israeli regime.

