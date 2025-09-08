Iran President emphasizes need for strengthening unity among Islamic nations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and Head of the National Iraqi Alliance Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim emphasized the importance of unity among Islamic countries.

In a meeting on Sunday, the Iranian president highlighted that ongoing collaboration among Islamic nations is essential for development and resilience against external pressures.

The Iranian officials believe that continuous unity and cooperation among Islamic countries in all areas will not only pave the way for development and progress, but no power will be able to sanction or defeat Muslim nations, Pezeshkian said.

Regarding Iran-Iraq relationship, the president reaffirmed that geographical borders cannot affect the deep-rooted ties between the Iranian and Iraqi peoples, which are fortified by shared religious and cultural bonds. He warned against divisive issues that could undermine Islamic unity, urging vigilance against plots by adversaries aiming to create discord.

The president also stressed that the strength of the Islamic community lies in solidarity, particularly against common threats like the Israeli regime, which is a tool of American imperialism.

He praised the steadfastness of the people of Gaza and the recent resilience shown by Iran, asserting that no military might could break their unity.

Addressing the upcoming pivotal elections in Iraq, Pezeshkian called for political cohesion beyond ethnic and sectarian lines, viewing it as vital for Iraq's empowerment and the broader Islamic community. He reiterated Iran's commitment to strengthening comprehensive relations with Iraq.

Al-Hakim praised the valor of the Iranian people during the recent war imposed by the Israeli regime, highlighting the global admiration for their courage. He noted the importance of political support from Arab and Islamic nations for Iran, which could enhance cooperation among Islamic countries.

He described President Pezeshkian's visit to Iraq as valuable, noting that Iraqis closely follow Iran's officials and recognize him as honest and straightforward.

The Iraqi officials called for boosting economic and trade relations between Iran and Iraq, recognizing that current exchanges do not reflect the true potential of their partnership.

