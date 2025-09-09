President Pezeshkian reaffirms Iran’s commitment to unity among Muslim nations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran is committed to enhancing unity among Muslim nations in a bid to effectively stand against oppression and maintain the dignity of the Islamic community.

During the 39th International Conference on Islamic Unity in Tehran on Sunday, President Pezeshkian highlighted that divine prophets were sent to guide humanity and resolve disputes, noting that true believers who accepted divine guidance were able to find the right path. He referenced the daily prayers of Muslims, which ask for guidance towards righteousness, underscoring that this should remain a constant concern for the community.

President Pezeshkian stated that Iranians and other Muslim nations stand firm against oppression, sending a clear message not only to the US and Israel but to the world. The Islamic world echoed this sentiment by condemning the aggressions of the regimes against Iran.

The president recalled the initial actions of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in Medina, where he prioritized mending relationships among tribes that had been in conflict for years. He emphasized the importance of brotherhood, stating that the great Prophet commanded these tribes to unite despite their past hostilities, which was key to his success in fostering peace.

Addressing the current challenges faced by the Muslim community, Pezeshkian pointed out the atrocities committed by the Israeli regime against Muslims, urging that if the Islamic community were truly united, such injustices would not be tolerated. He stressed that the root of the problems lies within the community itself, fueled by internal divisions rather than external threats.

The president criticized the double standards of international human rights advocates, who fail to respond to the suffering of innocent civilians. He emphasized that enemies exploit divisions among Muslims, selling weapons to Islamic nations and creating artificial tensions to incite conflict. He also asserted that Iran's policy is to avoid disputes with any Muslim country and promote unity instead.

Pezeshkian called upon religious leaders and scholars to take responsibility for promoting unity and justice, reminding them that their actions should lead to cohesion rather than division. He concluded by urging all Muslims to embody the principles of solidarity and justice, asserting that only through genuine unity can they resist oppression and foster a brighter future for the Islamic community.

