Araghchi delivers President Pezeshkian’s message to Emir of Qatar

Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has delivered an oral message from President Masoud Pezeshkian to the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The message addressed bilateral relations and regional issues.

Araghchi met with the Emir in Doha on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, including the strengthening of bilateral ties and regional developments, particularly the situation in occupied Palestine.

They also emphasized the urgent need for decisive action by the international community and regional countries to halt the ongoing genocide by the Israeli regime in occupied Palestine, bring the perpetrators to justice, and confront the regime’s expansionist and aggressive policies.