Larijani calls for deeper Iran-Iraq cooperation amid regional shifts

AhlulBayt News Agency: During a meeting in Tehran with Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim, leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement, Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, emphasized the need for Tehran and Baghdad to translate their strategic partnership into more concrete and actionable forms of cooperation.

according to IRNA, Larijani described Iraq as a strong, friendly, and ideologically aligned neighbor, stressing that in the face of evolving regional dynamics, closer collaboration between the two nations is not only beneficial but essential.

The two leaders discussed key regional developments and the importance of reinforcing bilateral ties. Larijani underscored that the current geopolitical climate demands tangible steps to deepen strategic cooperation.

In response, Ammar al-Hakim praised Iran’s resilience during the recent Israeli offensive, stating that contrary to Tel Aviv’s expectations, the conflict only strengthened Iran’s regional stature. He noted that Muslims across the region have recognized Iran’s pivotal role in resisting aggression.

Al-Hakim also pointed to Israel’s continued hostility and its “Greater Israel” ambitions, asserting that these actions have only confirmed Iran’s long-standing characterization of the regime as a destabilizing force in the region.

