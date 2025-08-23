Enemy not seeking genuine talks; Iranians never surrender: Larijani

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) says that the enemy's call for negotiations is not genuine, adding that the recent 12-day war proved that Iranians will not give in to pressures.

The SNSC secretary made the comments in a recent interview with the official website of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

In the interview, he stressed that the Leader had advised the Iranian official to "never abandon diplomacy" but stressed that "If the enemy turns the scene diplomacy into the stage of a show, nothing will come out of such a diplomacy."

He was referring to the nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington mediated by Oman in the Spring which the latter abused it and showed the Israeli regime the green light to conduct the aggression on Iran a day before the sixth round of the talks.

The top Iranian security official said the Western states are using the call for diplomacy as "an execuse" for their other objectives, while stressing that Iran has to be prepared for any scenario in the future, while it should continue to pursue diplomacy as well.

"I feel that the diplomacy they have is diplomacy to create excuses; but at the same time, we should not say that we are abandoning diplomacy."

Larijani further said that Iran has conditions to resume negotiations, the most important of which is that the talks have to be genuine.

"If you are looking for war, go and do your work, whenever you regret it, come for negotiations; but if you really come to the conclusion that you cannot force this resiliant and resistant nation to suurender through war, you have to realize that 'Iranians do not surrender'; the condition for holding real negotiations is that you understand this point," he later underscored.

