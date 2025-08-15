Iran’s top security official meets Hezbollah chief in Beirut

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani met and held talks with Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem in Beirut on Thursday.

During the meeting, Lebanon’s Hezbollah secretary general reappreciated Islamic Republic of Iran's continuous support for Lebanon and its resistance against the Zionist regime.

Naim Qassem lauded Iran's standing alongside Lebanon's unity, amity, sovereignty, and independence.

He also emphasized the brotherly relations between the nations of Iran and Lebanon, and considered these relations as axis of stability and resistance in the region.

The top Iranian security official arrived in Beirut on Wednesday morning to hold talks with high-ranking Lebanese officials.

Earlier on Wednesday, Larijani met and held talks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

"Iran and Lebanon both have a deep civilization and throughout the centuries, there have always been close relations between the two nations," Larijani said upon his arrival at the airport.

"We will stand by the dear people of Lebanon in all circumstances," he added.

Before Lebanon, Larijani visited Iraq and signed a security agreement between Tehran and Baghdad.