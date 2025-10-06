Ammar Al-Hakim: Regional Issues Must Be Resolved Through Dialogue

AhlulBayt News Agency: The leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement emphasized during a meeting with Iran’s ambassador to Iraq that regional issues must be resolved through dialogue and mutual understanding.

Ammar al-Hakim, head of the National Wisdom Movement, met with Iranian ambassador Mohammad Kazem Al-e-Sadeq to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations between Iraq and Iran. According to a statement from al-Hakim’s office, the talks focused on advancing shared interests and deepening cooperation across Islamic, cultural, economic, and political dimensions.

During the meeting, al-Hakim described Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections as a critical and transformative moment, capable of shifting the country “from a fragile state to lasting stability.”

He further stressed that regional peace and stability are vital components for achieving broader international security and equilibrium.

Al-Hakim also highlighted the importance of supporting the Palestinian people, aiding displaced populations, and rebuilding war-torn cities, reiterating that dialogue remains the key to resolving regional challenges.

