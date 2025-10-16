Ammar Hakim, Iranian envoy discuss regional peace

AhlulBayt News Agency: Leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement Seyyed Ammar Hakim met with Iran’s ambassador to Baghdad, Mohammad Kazem Ale-Sadeq, to discuss enhancing bilateral relations and the latest regional developments.

Hawzah News Agency- During the meeting, the two sides reviewed ways to expand cooperation between Iraq and Iran in the political, economic, cultural, and Islamic spheres, emphasizing the shared interests and deep ties between the two neighboring nations.

Referring to Iraq’s political atmosphere, Hakim described the upcoming elections as a decisive stage that could move the country from “fragile stability to lasting stability,” urging national unity and vigilance to ensure success in this critical period.

He also stressed that stability in the Middle East is essential for global peace and security, calling for dialogue and understanding as the only viable paths to resolve regional disputes. Hakim further underlined the importance of supporting the Palestinian cause, assisting refugees, and rebuilding war-affected areas.

Ambassador Ale-Sadeq reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to strengthening its brotherly relations with Iraq and expressed Tehran’s readiness to expand cooperation in all fields.

