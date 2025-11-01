Ammar Hakim meeta with Sultan of Bohra Ismaili in Karbal

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sayyed Ammar Hakim, leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, met and talked with Sheikh Mufaddal Saifuddin, Sultan of the Bohra Ismaili tribe, in the holy city of Karbala.

According to a tweet by Sayyed Ammar al-Hakim on the social network X (Twitter), the meeting was held in an atmosphere of mutual respect and national and religious solidarity. He wrote: “From the proud Karbala, the Karbala of Hussein (AS), where blood triumphs over the sword and where identity, ideals and beliefs reside, I met with the Sultan of Bohras, Sheikh Mufaddal Saifuddin.”

In addition to the meeting with Sheikh Mufaddal Saifuddin, other separate meetings were held with the candidates of the coalition of government national forces, a group of sheikhs and elders of the Al-Sharifi family, a group of sheikhs and people of the Tharwan Bani Hassan tribe, as well as a group of elders and people of the holy Karbala.

Sayyed Ammar Hakim emphasized that Karbala is a symbol of the victory of blood over the sword and a place of crystallization of the identity and ideals of faithful and free nations. He considered these meetings a sign of social cohesion and dialogue between followers of different Islamic sects and different groups of people, which has its roots in Karbala.

