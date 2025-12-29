Alawite cleric urges peaceful demonstrations in Syria

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Syria’s Supreme Islamic Alawite Council strongly criticizing the crimes of the Jolani regime and called on the country’s Alawites to hold peaceful demonstrations on Sunday to demand their rights.

Sheikh Ghazal al-Ghazal also warned the international community about the consequences of remaining silent in the face of these crimes, Al-Mayadeen reported.

His remarks come following the recent terrorist explosion at an Alawite mosque in Homs, Syria, and the martyrdom of a large number of innocent people, as well as in light of the continued repression of Alawite people by the Jolani regime.

Sheikh al-Ghazal issued a call on Saturday for peaceful gatherings of Alawites in the squares of cities and provinces on Sunday, and demanding the right to self-determination.

He said in a video message, “What we are experiencing today is a systematic war of destruction that is being waged against us in front of the eyes of the world. This regime (of Abu Muhammad al-Jolani) has not spared any crime against us and our places of worship. We are massacred in our homes and our livelihoods are destroyed simply because we are trying to feed our children.”

Al-Ghazal added, “Our men are imprisoned and our women are kidnapped without anyone being held accountable. What is happening today is an example of identity genocide aimed at breaking our will and forcing submission by force.”

He went on to warn the international community and decision-makers that silence in the face of these crimes will lead to more killings and that continuing this situation without radical and rapid solutions will deepen this devastation and destruction.

Sheikh al-Ghazal had previously stated that Alawites will never accept a centralized emirate that slaughters them based on their identity.

In an interview with Al-Mayadeen, he added that “any aggression against the Alawite community will not go unanswered and they will not remain silent in the face of it.”

