Indian Shia Cleric: Terrorism in Syria is Test for Global Conscience

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjatul Islam Syed Hasan al-Mousavi al-Safavi, President of the Anjuman-e-Sharia Shia, has strongly condemned a suicide bombing that took place during Friday prayers at the Imam Ali Mosque in Syria’s Homs province, describing it as a brutal, inhumane, and unforgivable act of terrorism.

In a statement, Syed Hasan said that targeting a place of worship clearly demonstrates that terrorist elements have no connection to any religion and show complete disregard for human values.

He said such acts are intended to spread fear, incite sectarian hatred, and severely undermine peace and stability across the region.

Expressing deep condolences to the families of those killed in the attack, he also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. He said the Anjuman-e-Sharia Shia stands in full solidarity with the oppressed people of Syria and shares in their grief.

Supporting the principled position of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Syed Hasan stated that terrorism and violent extremism are not the problem of any single country but a challenge for all humanity.

He added that those responsible for illegal interventions, occupations, and actions that weaken Syria’s territorial integrity bear serious moral and legal responsibility for creating conditions that allow terrorism to flourish.

He further said that the illegal occupation of parts of Syria and the erosion of its sovereignty are among the primary causes of the rise of extremism and terrorism, and that these factors cannot be ignored.

In the same statement, Syed Hasan also expressed grave concern over ongoing violence, attacks, and insecurity faced by the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

He said targeting any community on the basis of religion or identity is a blatant injustice, a serious violation of human rights, and completely unacceptable.

He emphasized that the Anjuman-e-Sharia Shia unequivocally condemns violence and hate-driven actions against followers of all religions, in every region, without discrimination.

Concluding his statement, Hujjatul Islam Syed Hasan al-Mousavi al-Safavi called for the immediate identification and prosecution of those responsible for planning, executing, and supporting the attack in Syria.

He urged the Muslim world and the international community to take concrete and effective measures to combat terrorism, religious extremism, and violence against minorities, and to ensure the protection of places of worship and religious minorities worldwide.