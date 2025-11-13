Indian Shia scholar: Human values must prevail over hatred, violence

AhlulBayt News Agency: President of the Jammu and Kashmir Shia Sharia Association, Hojatoleslam Seyyed Hassan Mousavi Safavi, has strongly condemned the recent car bomb explosion in Delhi, describing it as an inhumane act that contradicts divine and moral principles.

In a statement following the tragic incident, Mousavi expressed deep sorrow and sympathy for the victims and their families, calling the attack “a shameful stain on the face of human society.” He stressed that no political or ideological motive can ever justify the killing of innocent people.

He urged the Indian government to conduct a comprehensive, transparent, and impartial investigation to identify and punish those responsible, emphasizing that justice is essential for ensuring lasting peace and security in the country.

The cleric further called on all people to reject hatred, violence, and revenge, and to embrace the path of peace, love, and justice — affirming the association’s commitment to humanity, social justice, and Islamic values in the face of terrorism and violence.

