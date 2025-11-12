Shia Association of Jammu and Kashmir Expresses Condolences Over Delhi Blast

AhlulBayt News Agency: The President of the Anjuman-E-Sharie Shian Jammu and Kashmir, Hujjat al-Islam Syed Hassan Mousavi Safavi, expressed deep sorrow and regret over the heartbreaking car bomb explosion in Delhi.

It is important to note that the car bomb explosion in Delhi resulted in the loss of several precious lives and left many others injured.

In his condolence message, Hujjat al-Islam Syed Hassan Mousavi Safavi condemned the incident as cowardly, inhuman, and a heinous act against humanity.

He stated that such brutal events are stains on the face of humanity, which every conscious and compassionate person should condemn, regardless of any differences.

He expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the grieving families and prayed for the quick and full recovery of the injured.

Hujjat al-Islam, Mousavi Safavi also urged the government to conduct a fair and thorough investigation into this bloody incident, so that the responsible parties can be brought to justice and peace and order can be maintained in the country.

He further added that the killing of innocent people, under any name or cause, cannot be justified. Humanity must rise above hate, violence, and revenge, and adopt the path of peace, love, and justice.