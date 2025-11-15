Muslim World League Condemned Delhi Blast

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Muslim World League (MWL), the international Islamic non-governmental organisation based in the holy city of Makkah, has strongly condemned this week’s explosion in Delhi which left at least a dozen people dead and scores of others injured.

The global Islamic body seeks to advance moderate Islamic values, foster interfaith dialogue, and provide humanitarian aid, while combating extremism.

A statement issued on Thursday said Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the MWL, condemns the terrorist bombing that occurred in the heart of the Indian capital.

Sheikh Al-Issa, who is also the Chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars, denounced the “heinous act of terrorism.” He reaffirmed the MWL’s firm stance – shared by all Muslims under its umbrella – in rejecting and condemning all forms and manifestations of violence and terrorism, regardless of their motives or justifications.

Sheikh Al-Issa also extended the MWL’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and wished the injured a swift recovery.