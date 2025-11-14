Shia Board General Secretary: Delhi Blast was Planned Attack; Terrorist Groups May Involved

AhlulBayt News Agency: Maulana Yasoob Abbas, the General Secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board and a well-known Shia religious scholar, expressed deep sorrow and concern over the blast that took place in Delhi. He refused to call it a “small or accidental incident.”

Maulana Yasoob Abbas said that the photos and clues received from different sources in the beginning clearly show that the blast was a well-planned act. He said that the possibility of terrorist organizations from the neighboring country Pakistan being involved cannot be ignored.

Speaking to the media, he said that India is a peaceful country and its people stand united against terrorism. But terrorist elements always try to break this unity and spread fear. He added that such a blast in a sensitive and central city like Delhi is definitely a dangerous attempt to challenge the country’s peace.

He strongly requested the Government of India and national investigation agencies to carry out a detailed and unbiased investigation from every angle. Maulana said, “Terrorism has no religion, no nationality, and no country. It is only an enemy of humanity. Therefore, it is necessary to expose such people and give strict punishment to all the criminals, including those who support them.”

Maulana Yasoob Abbas offered heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the blast. He said, “The innocent lives that were targeted had no fault. Such incidents deeply hurt our hearts. We pray that God gives patience and strength to the affected families.”

He also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured and asked the government to provide all possible medical care and financial help so that the victims can overcome this trauma.

Maulana appealed to the people of the country not to believe in rumors or false news and to maintain peace and unity, as this is the best way to defeat terrorist elements.