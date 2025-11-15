Imam Bukhari: Terrorism Has no Ground and Could not Have Any in Civil Society

Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said, “We strongly condemn the terrorist attack near the Red Fort. Terrorism has no justification and no place in a civil society. The Muslim community, filled with patriotic spirit, stands like a strong wall with its fellow citizens in this difficult time.”

He said “the heinous act is an assault on our nation and the shared heritage that belongs to every Indian. As Muslims, we utterly condemn and denounce this inhuman deed.”

“The Muslim community is filled with the spirit of patriotism and stands with their compatriots at this crucial juncture. My heart is filled with deep sympathy and solidarity with the affected families who lost their relatives. Their sorrow is collectively our sorrow. We stand with them on an unshakable foundation of compassion.

“Muslims of India, including our Kashmiri brethren and sisters, do stand against terrorism with the country for its national security and integrity,” he added expressing hope that the national leadership will leave no stone unturned in bringing the terrorists and their patrons to justice.

Meanwhile, condemning the blast a collective of Indian Muslims termed it “an assault on our nation and the shared heritage that belongs to every Indian.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Citizens for Fraternity (CFF) said Indian Muslims stand united against all forms of terror. Signatories to the statement are: Dr. Najeeb Jung, former LG of Delhi, SY Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, Lt Gen (rtd) Zameer Uddin Shah, and prominent industrialist Saeed Mustafa Shervani.

“Such crimes cannot and must not be linked to any community or to our Kashmiri brethren, who have themselves borne immense suffering and are an inseparable part of the Indian family,” the statement said.