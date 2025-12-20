Funeral ceremony for martyred Hezbollah commander held in in southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: A funeral procession for Hezbollah commander Hussein Hassan Yahya, known as Ali Morteza, was held in the city of Tayba in southern Lebanon on Friday.

Hussein Hassan Yahya was martyred Thursday during a drone attack by the Israeli regime.

The regime launched air and drone attacks against various areas of eastern and southern Lebanon Thursday.

Meanwhile, news sources reported that an Israeli drone has crashed in southern Lebanon on Friday.

An Al-Mayadeen reporter in region were among those reporting the crash of an Israeli drone today.

He said that the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed in the village of Odisa.

While a ceasefire is in place between Lebanon and the Israeli regime, the Zionist regime has repeatedly violated the ceasefire agreement.

