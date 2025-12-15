Israeli Airstrikes Martyr Three Civilians in Southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Three Lebanese civilians were martyred and another injured on Sunday in two separate Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon. One strike targeted a motorcycle in the town of Yater, while the other hit a car between Safad al-Batikh and Bra’shit, marking yet another escalation in Israel’s ongoing attacks on the region.

In a related incident, an Israeli drone dropped bombs on two excavators in Shebaa, while Israeli positions in Ramtha, near the Bastra farm, came under gunfire.

Later in the day, a municipal council member in Jwayya (Tyre district) was martyred in another Israeli airstrike, raising the death toll to three, according to reports.

Local sources confirmed that Israeli artillery shelled Shanouh Farm and Wadi al-Yas on the outskirts of Helta in Kfarchouba, Nabatieh Governorate.

Meanwhile, Israeli reconnaissance drones heavily patrolled the skies over Tyre overnight and into the morning, particularly over Yanouh, according to the National News Agency (NNA).

The agency also reported that a Lebanese Army unit remains stationed near a home that had received an Israeli threat the previous day, while security forces have set up checkpoints at the town’s entrances.

Earlier today, Israeli drones were observed flying at very low altitudes over villages in the Zahrani region, amid intensified aerial activity across southern Lebanon.

Previously, the Israeli military had issued an urgent warning to residents of Yanouh, instructing them to evacuate a building and its surroundings, claiming it intended to strike “Hezbollah military infrastructure.” However, the attack was later postponed.

This escalation comes as Israeli officials increase rhetoric about preparing for military action, citing Hezbollah’s “growing capabilities” and threatening a large-scale assault if the Lebanese government fails to disarm the group before the end of 2025, despite Hezbollah’s continued demand for Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory.

