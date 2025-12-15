Israeli Criminal Army Orders Demolition of 25 Homes in Nur Shams Camp

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation forces have issued a military order to demolish 25 residential buildings in the Nur Shams refugee camp, located in the Tulkarem governorate in the northern West Bank.

In response, Tulkarem Governor Abdullah Kamil released a statement urging the international community, human rights organizations, and diplomatic missions to take immediate action to stop this new demolition order by the Israeli army.

Governor Kamil stressed that the demolition decision is part of the ongoing Israeli aggression and crimes against the Palestinian people in Tulkarem and Nur Shams camps. He described the move as a systematic campaign of destruction aimed at displacing civilians and erasing their homes, leading to forced displacement for many residents.

He further emphasized that these actions constitute a clear violation of international law, humanitarian law, and human rights conventions. The governor reiterated his call for urgent international intervention to halt this continuous assault on Tulkarem and its surrounding communities.

