Israeli Court Orders Demolition of 25 Homes in Tulkarem

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Israeli court has authorized the demolition of 25 residential buildings in the Nur Shams refugee camp, located in the West Bank city of Tulkarem, despite a petition submitted by Palestinian property owners, a human rights organization reported Friday.

According to Adalah, the Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, the Israeli High Court of Justice dismissed the petition that sought to challenge military orders to demolish the buildings.

Adalah further explained that the court’s ruling relied on alleged classified evidence presented by Israeli prosecutors in coordination with military intelligence. These materials were withheld from the petitioners and their legal representatives, yet the court considered them sufficient to justify the demolitions.

