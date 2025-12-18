Palestinian child among 40 kidnapped in IOF West Bank arrest campaign

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) kidnapped dozens of Palestinians, including a child and former detainees, in a wide-scale arrest campaign across the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) reported that between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the IOF detained and interrogated more than 40 residents of the West Bank, among them a child and ex-detainees.

PPS added that the arrest campaign took place in several areas, including Salfit, Jenin, Bethlehem, Ramallah, Nablus, Tulkarem, and al-Khalil.

The organization further noted that IOF soldiers assaulted detainees and their families and vandalized homes during the raids in those regions.

/129