Hezbollah official: Israel conceals scale of losses from resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hassan al-Baghdadi, a senior member of Hezbollah’s Central Council, said that if Israel had the courage, it would publicly acknowledge the scale of losses inflicted by the Resistance.

According to IRNA, speaking at the First International Conference on “Theology of Resistance” in Mashhad, al-Baghdadi emphasized that the Islamic Resistance has stood firm against the extensive wars imposed by the Israeli regime, spanning Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He highlighted Lebanon’s experience, noting that during a 66-day confrontation, the Resistance prevented Israeli forces from entering even a single Lebanese village. Despite full U.S. backing, Israeli officers and soldiers were defeated and forced to retreat.

Al-Baghdadi added that Israel also targeted Yemen and Iran, but Iran delivered heavy blows in Tel Aviv, Be’er Sheva, and other areas, compelling Israel to call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

Resistance, he stressed, is not confined to confronting occupation but encompasses political, military, social, economic, and cultural dimensions.

The First International Conference on “Theology of Resistance” opened Wednesday in Mashhad, northeastern Iran. The event seeks to articulate the theoretical and theological foundations of resistance, strengthen scientific diplomacy within the Resistance Front, and advance academic and international discourse on resistance. It also provides a platform for networking among domestic and foreign scholars and elites.

