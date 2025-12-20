Yemeni Scholars Condemn Repeated Desecration of Holy Quran

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Thursday, a series of expanded scientific meetings involving religious scholars, preachers, and intellectuals were held in several Yemeni provinces to denounce the repeated desecration of the Holy Quran.

The scholars emphasized in their statements the crucial role of intellectuals and scientists in raising public awareness and promoting values of mutual respect within society.

They described the abuse of sacred objects as actions that fuel religious tensions and pose a threat to global social peace.

The statements further stressed that defending the Quran is inseparable from supporting just causes, particularly the struggle of the Palestinian people against oppression.

The meetings urged international institutions to end double standards in addressing freedom of expression when it involves Islamic sanctities.

These initiatives come in response to repeated incidents of Quran desecration in various countries, amid growing calls for legal and international measures to safeguard religious sanctities and prevent misuse of freedom of expression to insult religions.

/129